This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 340 out of 525 passed the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in Manila this November 2019.

The members of the Board of Aeronautical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ernesto B. Ferreras, Jr., Chairman and Engr. Redentor C. Malia, Member.

The results were released in 2 working days after the last day of examination.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2019 Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Aero1119 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

On December 10 to December 11, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com