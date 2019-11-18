The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,538 out of 13,492 passed the Agriculturist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agriculture in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2019.

The members of the Board of Agriculture are Dr. Fortunato A. Battad, Chairman; Dr. Nora B. Inciong, Inv. Gonzalo O. Catan, Jr. and Mr. Vicente L. Domingo, Members.

From December 9 to December 10, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the November 2019 Agriculturist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

November 2019 Agriculturist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

AGRI1119 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

– Rappler.com