The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 262 out of 473 passed the Geologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geology in Manila this

November 2019.

The members of the Board of Geology who gave the licensure examination are

Elmer B. Billedo and Benjamin S. Austria.

From December 11 to December 12, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Geol1119 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Geol1119 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

– Rappler.com