This is a press release from the Czech Embassy Manila.

The European Union National Institutes of Culture (EUNIC) Manila, Instituto Cervantes Manila and Anvil Publishing will officially launch Haka: European Speculative Fiction in Filipino at 2 pm on Thursday, November 28, at the Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros, Manila.

The book, an anthology of 16 speculative fiction penned by seasoned writers across Europe, was compiled by Julie Nováková and former Czech ambassador to the Philippines Jaroslav Olša Jr, and translated in Filipino by Susanna Borrero and Louise Lopez. The collection includes stories about getting trapped in a space-time continuum, heroes bringing deviation back into the world, and living two extra hours each day but with bitter consequences.

The anthology has an introduction by Julie Nováková and features the works of Peter Schattschneider, Ian Watson, Hanuš Seiner, Richard Ipsen, Johanna Sinisalo, Aliette de Bodard, Michalis Manolios, Péter Lengyel, Francesco Verso and Francesco Mantovani, Tais Teng, Stanislaw Lem, Pedro Cipriano, Zuzana Stožická, Bojan Ekselenski, Sofía Rhei, and Bertil Falk.

Haka was published with the support of EUNIC Manila: the embassies of Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovak Republic, Spain, and Sweden; the Philippine-Italian Association; British Council; Instituto Cervantes; and the Honorary Consulates of Finland, Portugal, and Slovenia. It is the third book in the series spearheaded by EUNIC Manila, following Layag: European Classics in Filipino in 2017, and Agos: Modern European Writers in Filipino in 2018.

Overall, the short stories in Haka showcase alternative realities, endless possibilities, and a new perspective on European speculative fiction for Filipino readers.

Haka: European Speculative Fiction in Filipino is available for P250 at select National Book Store branches, and online through www.anvilpublishing.com and www.nationalbookstore.com. – Rappler.com