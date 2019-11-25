This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,166 out of 2,909 passed the Customs Broker Licensure Examination administered by the Board for Customs Brokers in Manila, Cebu and Davao this November 2019.

The members of the Board for Customs Brokers who gave the licensure examination were Nenette T. Dagondon, chairman and Rolando L. De Jesus, member.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2019 Customs Broker Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Cb1119 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From December 12 to December 18, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com