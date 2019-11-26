This is a press release from the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines.

The National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) – the highest recognition body on science and technology in the country – is searching for nominees for the various NAST and Department of Science and Technology (DOST) awards for 2020.

The awards are as follows:

NAST PHL Awards

Outstanding Young Scientists

NAST Environmental Science Award

NAST Talent Search for Young Scientists

NAST Award for Outstanding Research in Tropical Medicine

Geminiano T. De Ocampo Visionary Award for Medical Research

Outstanding Book/Monograph Award

Outstanding Scientific Paper Award

DOST Awards

NSTW Outstanding Science Administrator Award - Dioscoro L. Umali Medal

NSTW Outstanding Technology Commercialization Award - Gregorio Y. Zara Medal

NSTW Outstanding Research and Development Award

a. For Basic Research – Eduardo A. Quisumbing Medal

b. For Applied Research – Julian A. Banzon Medal

Magsaysay Future Engineers/Technologists Award (MFET)

With the exception of the MFET award, the deadline for the submission of nominations for all awards is on the last working day of November 2019 . The submission of nominations for the MFET award is the last working day of July 2020.

NAST PHL is also accepting abstracts for the Call for Papers for the Scientific Poster Session. The deadline is on January 15, 2020.



The nomination forms can be downloaded at http://nast.ph/index.php/about-nast/functions/recognition. – Rappler.com