This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 899 out of 1,259 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Manila and Cebu this November 2019.

The members of the Board of Chemical Engineering who administered the licensure examination are Engr. Ofelia V. Bulaong, chairman; Engr. Jeffrey G. Mijares and Engr. Cyd P. Aguilera, members.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2019 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination were the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Chem1119 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From December 11 to December 12, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag);

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com