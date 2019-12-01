This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announced on Sunday, December 1 that 28,973 elementary teachers out of 92,440 examinees (31.34%) and 54,179 secondary teachers out of 136,523 examinees (39.68%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L.E.T.) given last September 29, 2019 in 29 testing centers all over the Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand.

It is further announced that of the 28,973 elementary teacher passers, 24,066 are first timers and 4,907 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 48,447 passers are first timers and 5,732 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

The results of examination with respect to 7 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The top performing schools in the September 2019 Licensure Examination for Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2019 Licensure Examination for Teachers are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be from December 16 to 20, 2019 and January 6 to 22, 2020. The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following: 1) Notice of Admission (for identification only); 2) downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; 3) two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); 4) two sets of documentary stamps; 5) 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should PERSONALLY register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com