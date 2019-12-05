The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 7,627 out of 13,816 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last November 2019.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Glenda S. Arquiza, Chairman; Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Gloria B. Arcos, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Florence C. Cawaon, Cora A. Añonuevo and Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Members.

Pursuant to Section 16, of Republic Act No. 9173, “all successful candidates in the examination shall be required to take an oath of professional before the Board or any government official authorized to administer oaths prior to entering upon the nursing practice”.

On December 19, 20, 26, and 27, 2019, January 3 and January 6-10, 2020, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

The top ten performing schools in the November 2019 Nurse Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2019 Nurse Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Nurs1119 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. – Rappler.com