This is a press release from the Philippine Postal Corporation.

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) celebrates the holiday season with the colorful "Maligayang Pasko 2019 (Merry Christmas 2019)" postage stamps.

The stamp features aspects of the Philippine Christmas celebration including the traditional Simbang Gabi which starts on Monday, December 16, and ends on Tuesday, December 24.

PHLPost has printed 50,000 copies, each with 4 stamps of different designs. The stamps are sold at P12 each.

Stamps and Official First Day Covers of "Maligayang Pasko" are available at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office, all Mega Manila Post Offices, Postal Area 2, San Fernando, La Union, Postal Area 4, San Pablo, Postal Area 5, Mandaue, Postal Area 6, Iloilo, Postal Area 7, Davao, and Postal Area 8, Cagayan de Oro. – Rappler.com