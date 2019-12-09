This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has conferred civil service eligibility on 729 individuals who passed the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE) held on October 13. The number of passers represents 17.86% of the 4,082 total examinees.

The BCLTE, CSC said, is part of the Standardized Examination and Assessment for Local Treasury Service (SEAL) Program of the Department of Finance which aims to professionalize the ranks of local treasurers by improving their competencies, instilling a culture of excellence in local treasury operations service, and promoting good local fiscal governance in the local government units.

The resulting Local Treasurer Eligibility is a second level eligibility specific and appropriate for appointment to Local Treasurer and Assistant Local Treasurer positions. It is also applicable to positions under the Financial Services in the civil service, except those requiring practice of profession or are covered by Bar/Board and special laws.

Rodel Ladringan from Davao Region led the 729 new Local Treasurer eligibles, garnering a rating of 91.51. On the second spot is Shena Liz Pantaleon from Central Luzon, with a 90.68 rating. Lea Jumalon from Caraga came in third with a rating of 90.41.

Other top passers include: Mohammad Muktadir Estrella (Soccsksargen) with 90.14; Vlademer Brit (Caraga) with 89.86; R James Manglalan (Davao Region) with 89.59; Dan CarloSan Gabriel (NCR) with 89.59; Floramae Constantino (Northern Mindanao) with 89.32; Abby Gaile Piol (Central Luzon) with 89.32; Deo Aguilar (Bicol) with 89.04; Hamseya Bedial (Soccsksargen) with 89.04; and Rosana Falle (Southern Tagalog) with 89.04.

Region XI (Davao Region) got the highest passing rate at 24.66% or 36 passers out of 146 examinees. Other top performing regions of the country in terms of passing rate include Region III (Central Luzon) with 23.32%, Region IV (Southern Tagalog) with 22.94%, Region VI (Western Visayas) with 21.61%, and CAR with 21.25%.

The complete list of successful examinees of the October 13 BCLTE may be accessed at the CSC website.

Examinees, both passed and failed, may generate their individual test result through the Online Civil Service Examination Results Generation System which can also be accessed at the CSC website. Passers are advised to access and read thoroughly the corresponding CSC Examination Advisory No. 17, s. 2019, posted on the CSC website, for requirements and procedures in claiming their Certification of Eligibility. – Rappler.com