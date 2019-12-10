This is a press release from the International Conference on Philippine Studies.

The International Conference on Philippine Studies (ICOPHIL XI 2020) is now accepting submissions of paper and panel abstracts and proposals for roundtable discussions for the 11th staging of this quadrennial event to be held in Alicante, Spain, on September 21 to 23, 2020.

Organized by the Philippine Studies Association, Inc., International Council for Philippine Studies Conferences, and Universidad de Alicante, the 2020 edition of ICOPHIL is going to be hosted by the Aula Magna, Facultad de Filosofia y Letras of the Universidad de Alicante.

The theme is "Philippine Studies Across Borders, Across Disciplines: Collaborations, Interventions, Linkages."

As in the past ICOPHIL conferences, which have been held alternately in the Philippines and elsewhere every 4 years, ICOPHIL 11 aims to be the most inclusive international gathering in the field of Philippine Studies, transcending boundaries between and among academic disciplines and geographic regions.

A fruitful increase in collaborations and linkages among Filipinists in recent years, enriched by the participation of academics from other parts of the world such as Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Africa has expanded to multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary engagements on topics about the Philippines.

The suggested themes for individual and panel presentations and roundtable discussions are the following:

Spain's Golden Century (El Siglo de Oro)

The Philippines and the World: Entangled Histories

Five Hundred Years of Spain and the Philippines (1521-2021)

The Philippines in the Context of the 21st Century

Rethinking the Nation: Language, Culture, and Social Change

Philippine Literature in Filipino and Vernacular Languages, Spanish, and English

Filipino as a World Language

Islam in the Philippines

The Jawi Script in the Philippines

Mindanao and Peace-building in Southeast Asia

Anthropology and Ethnography of the Filipino Peoples

The Geopolitics of the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea

Identities from the Margins: Women, LGBTQ+, IPs, and IDPs

Media, Press Freedom, and the Future of Democracy

Fundamentalisms and Ideological Shifts in the 21st Century

Climate Change and Ecology in the Philippine Archipelago

The Future is Asian. For the Philippines as well?

Diaspora and Citizenship

Performing Arts, Rituals, Digital Humanities, Literature of the Voice

Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage

Food History and Culinary Literacy

Abstract proposals of about 250 to 350 words should be submitted in doc or docx format to philstudiesassociation@gmail.com, cc Bernardita Churchill at nitachurchill@hptmail.com, Isaac Donoso at isaacdonoso@yahoo.es, Clement Camposano at cccamposano@up.edu.ph, and Elizabeth Enriquez at elenriquez@up.edu.ph.

Deadline for submission is on January 31, 2020.

For more information on registration, rates, and payments, contact ea.sembrano@gmail.com. –Rappler.com