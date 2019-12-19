The following is a press release from the Singapore Book Council.

The Singapore Literature Prize (SLP), Singapore’s top literary prize, is receiving entries with immediate effect until 31 Jan 2020 at 5pm. Shortlisted titles for SLP 2020 will be announced by end-July 2020. The winners of SLP 2020 will be announced at an awards ceremony in early September 2020.

SLP 2020 Categories

Fiction: Chinese, English, Malay, Tamil

Poetry: Chinese, English, Malay, Tamil

Creative nonfiction: Chinese, English, Malay, Tamil

Established in 1992, the award carries a top prize of $10,000 for the winner in each of the categories. In addition, the winners will be awarded a specially commissioned plaque.

Former winners of the Singapore Literature Prize include luminaries like 英培安 (Yeng Pway Ngon), Mohamed Latiff Mohamed, Kanagalatha, Suchen Christine Lim, Simon Tay, as well as a new generation of writers that include Sonny Liew and Amanda Lee Koe.

Submission Criteria

(1) The competition is open to all Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents who are at least 18 years of age by 31 December 2018.

(2) Each entry must be an original work.

(3) The work must be published between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2019.

(4) Only published works will be accepted. To be eligible, works must be published in a physical book format and available for general commercial release. E-books and audiobooks will not be considered for the award at this point.

Applicants may submit their work at: https://bookcouncil.sg/awards/singapore-literature-prize

For media related enquiries, please contact:

Ethan Leong | ethan@bookcouncil.sg | +65 6342 5122

– Rappler.com