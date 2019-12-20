This is a press release from the Cultural Center of the Philippines:

The Cultural Center of the Philippines will hold the Misa de Aguinaldo or Christmas Eve Mass on December 24 at the CCP Main Theater at 8 pm. The said event is a culmination of the Misa de Gallo or Simbang Gabi or 9-day series of dawn masses.

This tradition is now on its 15th year, with an average attendance of 800 people per day at the novena masses. In 2018, the CCP reached a total of almost 2,000 patrons during the Christmas Eve Mass.

For the Christmas Eve Mass at the CCP Main Theater, the renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers will again be the mass choir who will lead the 100-voice chorale in rendering “Carol of the Bells” and Handel’s “Messiah” (Hallelujah Chorus). The said choral groups from the Madz Et.Al. (choral groups being managed by the Philippine Madrigal Singers) will also perform 30-minute pre-mass carols to serenade the mass goers.

Prior to the mass, an excerpt of Panunuluyan shall be performed by the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group and the Tanghalang Pilipino Actors’ Company. Fr. Mario Sobrejuanite, SSP, will be the mass celebrant.

For more information, please call the CCP Venue Operations Division at 8832-1125 loc. 1412 or 1413. – Rappler.com

