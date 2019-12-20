The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 540 out of 1,549 passed the December 2019 Dentist Licensure Examination (Written Phase) and 541 out of 687 passed the Dentist Licensure Examination (Practical Phase) given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila this December 2019.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are

Dr. Maria Jona D. Godoy, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Roberto M. Tajonera, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete and Dr. Carlito D. Paragas, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

From January 13 to January 15, 2020, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

December 2019 Dentist Licensure Examination (Practical Phase) are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Dent1219 (Pract) Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

– Rappler.com