This is a press release from Hong Kong International Math Olympiad Tarlac.

The Philippine team reaped medals at the World International Mathematical Olympiad (WIMO) Final held in Tokyo, Japan, from December 27 to 30.

Forty Filipino mathletes got 1 World Champion Trophy, 9 gold medals, 12 silver medals, 16 bronze medals and 3 merit awards in the competition were teams from Australia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Ukraine participated.

A total of 328 students competed at the Sola City Conference Hall.

With its medal haul, the Philippines ranked 2nd in the WIMO Country Rankings next to Thailand, while 3rd place went to Malaysia, and 4th place went to Indonesia. The World Champion Trophy for the Senior Secondary group went to Al Patrick Castro, a Grade 11 student of De La Salle University Integrated School. Castro got the highest score among all the students in his grade level to achieve this tremendous feat.

The uniqueness of the WIMO Competition is that all participants should have been Gold Awardees in either the final rounds of the Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad (TIMO) or the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad (HKIMO) held in the early part of the year.

Below is the full list of the Philippine awardees

World Champion

Al Patrick Castro - De La Salle University Integrated School

Gold Awardees

Jakob Gabriel Estabillo - Special Education for the Gifted

Ethan Liam Go - St Jude Catholic School

Denn Ethan Josh Castro - St Mary's School

Jadon Kedrick Domo - City Central School

Mark Christian Mendoza - Samar Colleges Inc.

Io Aristotle Nikolai Calica - Balanga Elementary School

Ralph Benedict Bolanos - Kalalake Elementary School

Luiz Miguel Doligosa - PAREF Westbridge School for Boys, Inc.

Mark Justin Villafuerte - Manila Science High School

Silver Awardees

Layna Bree Hung - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Ethan Bryan See - Oro Christian Grace School

Samantha Kaye Asuncion - St Mary's School

Sean Caleb Sanguyu - University of the Philippines Integrated School

Lerienne Brielle Lim - St Jude Catholic School

Imran Jibril Panolong -Oro Christian Grace School

Shadi Kent Al Hamoud - Corpus Christi School Macasandig Campus

Jyuan Miguel Bendo - Statefields School Inc. Charles Patrick Salome 5 St. Francis of Assisi College

Jacques Simon Timtiman - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus

James Martin Young - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus

Bronze Awardees

Albert Steven Tan - St Jude Catholic School

Zachary Kean Firaza - Corpus Christi School Macasandig Campus

Jazlyne Tan - St. Jude Catholic School

Charmagne Claire Magno - Rainbow of Angel Learning Center Inc.

Angela Clare Tan - Tarlac Living Faith Academy

Allan Mathew Verbo - Don Bosco Technical Institute - Tarlac

Reilyn Abbigayle So - St Jude Catholic School

Atila Vinculado - C. H. I. L. D. S. Academy, Inc.

Princess Carleen Ganancial - Tambo Central School

Miguel Tabio - Philippine Science High School-Main Campus

Franz Achilles Lindayag - Philippine Science High School-Southern Mindanao Campus

David Matthew Dolar - PAREF Westbridge School for Boys, Inc.

Lorenzo Garcia - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus

Rey Stephen Chua - Xavier University Junior High School

John Charles Salavaria - Malabon National High School

Coleen Adrianne Panganiban - Las Piñas City National Science High School

Merit Awardees:

Richard James Mendoza Jr - Notre Dame of Kidapawan College

Alex Griff Genovatin - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus

Bryl Ivann Layug - Floridablanca National Agricultural School

The Philippine Delegation was led by Dr Exquil Bryan Aron, Education Program Supervisor-Mathematics of DepED Iligan City.

The Philippine participation to WIMO was also made possible through the efforts of Robert Fordan, Philippine Country Manager and WIMO General Secretary. – Rappler.com