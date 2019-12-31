PH team reaps medals at World International Mathematical Olympiad
This is a press release from Hong Kong International Math Olympiad Tarlac.
The Philippine team reaped medals at the World International Mathematical Olympiad (WIMO) Final held in Tokyo, Japan, from December 27 to 30.
Forty Filipino mathletes got 1 World Champion Trophy, 9 gold medals, 12 silver medals, 16 bronze medals and 3 merit awards in the competition were teams from Australia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Ukraine participated.
A total of 328 students competed at the Sola City Conference Hall.
With its medal haul, the Philippines ranked 2nd in the WIMO Country Rankings next to Thailand, while 3rd place went to Malaysia, and 4th place went to Indonesia. The World Champion Trophy for the Senior Secondary group went to Al Patrick Castro, a Grade 11 student of De La Salle University Integrated School. Castro got the highest score among all the students in his grade level to achieve this tremendous feat.
The uniqueness of the WIMO Competition is that all participants should have been Gold Awardees in either the final rounds of the Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad (TIMO) or the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad (HKIMO) held in the early part of the year.
Below is the full list of the Philippine awardees
World Champion
- Al Patrick Castro - De La Salle University Integrated School
Gold Awardees
- Jakob Gabriel Estabillo - Special Education for the Gifted
- Ethan Liam Go - St Jude Catholic School
- Denn Ethan Josh Castro - St Mary's School
- Jadon Kedrick Domo - City Central School
- Mark Christian Mendoza - Samar Colleges Inc.
- Io Aristotle Nikolai Calica - Balanga Elementary School
- Ralph Benedict Bolanos - Kalalake Elementary School
- Luiz Miguel Doligosa - PAREF Westbridge School for Boys, Inc.
- Mark Justin Villafuerte - Manila Science High School
Silver Awardees
- Layna Bree Hung - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
- Ethan Bryan See - Oro Christian Grace School
- Samantha Kaye Asuncion - St Mary's School
- Sean Caleb Sanguyu - University of the Philippines Integrated School
- Lerienne Brielle Lim - St Jude Catholic School
- Imran Jibril Panolong -Oro Christian Grace School
- Shadi Kent Al Hamoud - Corpus Christi School Macasandig Campus
- Jyuan Miguel Bendo - Statefields School Inc. Charles Patrick Salome 5 St. Francis of Assisi College
- Jacques Simon Timtiman - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus
- James Martin Young - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus
- Al Patrick Castro - De La Salle University Integrated School
Bronze Awardees
- Albert Steven Tan - St Jude Catholic School
- Zachary Kean Firaza - Corpus Christi School Macasandig Campus
- Jazlyne Tan - St. Jude Catholic School
- Charmagne Claire Magno - Rainbow of Angel Learning Center Inc.
- Angela Clare Tan - Tarlac Living Faith Academy
- Allan Mathew Verbo - Don Bosco Technical Institute - Tarlac
- Reilyn Abbigayle So - St Jude Catholic School
- Atila Vinculado - C. H. I. L. D. S. Academy, Inc.
- Princess Carleen Ganancial - Tambo Central School
- Miguel Tabio - Philippine Science High School-Main Campus
- Franz Achilles Lindayag - Philippine Science High School-Southern Mindanao Campus
- David Matthew Dolar - PAREF Westbridge School for Boys, Inc.
- Lorenzo Garcia - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus
- Rey Stephen Chua - Xavier University Junior High School
- John Charles Salavaria - Malabon National High School
- Coleen Adrianne Panganiban - Las Piñas City National Science High School
Merit Awardees:
- Richard James Mendoza Jr - Notre Dame of Kidapawan College
- Alex Griff Genovatin - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus
- Bryl Ivann Layug - Floridablanca National Agricultural School
The Philippine Delegation was led by Dr Exquil Bryan Aron, Education Program Supervisor-Mathematics of DepED Iligan City.
The Philippine participation to WIMO was also made possible through the efforts of Robert Fordan, Philippine Country Manager and WIMO General Secretary. – Rappler.com