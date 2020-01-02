This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission

Do you know honest and hardworking government workers deserving of an award?

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announces the acceptance of nominations to the 2020 Search for Outstanding Government Workers until March 31, 2020.

All government workers in the career and non-career service including appointive barangay may be nominated. Employees who are under job order or contract of service are excluded from the coverage of the program. Nominations may now be submitted to the CSC’s provincial and regional offices.

The three award categories under the Search are the Presidential Lingkod Bayan, Outstanding Public Officials and Employees or the Dangal ng Bayan and CSC Pagasa. These awards are the highest and most coveted recognition given to individuals or group of individuals who have excelled or shown utmost dedication and commitment in government service.

The Presidential Lingkod Bayan (PLB) is conferred to an individual or group for exceptional or extraordinary contributions that had nationwide impact. Included in the 2019 roster of PLB awardees were Dr. Joselito R. Chavez of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute and the Advanced Space Technology, Research, Operations, and Services (ASTROS) Team of the Department of Science and Technology

Dr. Chavez championed the use of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) for leptospirosis patients afflicted with pulmonary complications, increasing survival rate of a condition considered as a death sentence before ECMO. Meanwhile, the ASTROS placed the Philippines in the space technology map by developing and operating the country’s first microsatellites DIWATA-1 and 2 and the first ground receiving station, the Philippine Earth Data Resource and Observation (PEDRO). These initiatives made possible the generation of images and data essential in weather forecast, disaster risk management, agricultural growth pattern detection, forest cover monitoring, cultural and historical sites monitoring and territorial border protection.

The Outstanding Public Officials and Employees or Dangal ng Bayan Award is awarded to state workers for strict adherence to the norms of conduct which positively influences others to observe high standards and observance of ethics in the discharge of official duties. 2019 Dangal ng Bayan recipients, Teachers Alvin F. Macalintal from Oriental Mindoro and Michelle D. Rubio from Sorsogon literally walked the “extra mile” so that indigent students need not travel far to school.

The CSC Pagasa Award is given to an individual or group of individuals for outstanding contributions that directly benefit more than one department of the government. One group awardee, the Tagum City Agriculture Office’s Tagumpay Agrivolving Fund is recognized for and offering an easy-access credit facility that has broken the oppressive cycle of debt endured by their farmers.

For more details on the 2020 Search, contact the HAP Secretariat at telephone numbers (02)8931-7993, (02) 8932-0381 and hotline (02) 932-011, TextCSC 0917-839-8272 or email hapsecretariat@yahoo.com hapsecretariat@gmail.com.