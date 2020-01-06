This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI).



The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) of Taiwan and the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) of the Philippines, through a joint cooperation, is pleased to announce the Call for Application to the MECO-TECO Sandwich Scholarship Program (SSP) for SY 2020.

The SSP is open to master’s and doctoral students who would like to conduct their researches in a university or research institution in Taiwan. The priority research areas include Natural Sciences, Life Sciences, Engineering, and Chemistry. An applicant is required to look for a Taiwanese professor, preferably one with an existing project being funded by the MOST, who will serve as their host or adviser. This is to facilitate the release of funding and assurance of financial support for the duration of the conduct of the research.

The applicant is required to submit the following documents:

Accomplished MECO-TECO SSP application Proposed Host Institution and Adviser acceptance letter CV of Filipino and Taiwanese host professors Certified copy of Transcript of Records Endorsement from two former professors Endorsement from Project Leader (for ASTHRDP/ERDT scholars) If employed, recommendation from President of the Agency Two recent 2x2 ID pictures

MOST will grant a monthly stipend of NT$20,000 for MS students and NTS30,000 for PhD students, while DOST will grant relocation assistance of Php30,000.00, one roundtrip economy airfare, and travel and accident insurance.

Interested applicants may communicate directly with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for International Cooperation located at the 2nd Level, ADMATEL Bldg., DOST Compound, General Santos Avenue, Bicutan, Taguig City or through email at itcu-mail@dost.gov.ph / dostssp.mecoteco@gmail.com.

All applications must be submitted to the said office. The deadline for submissions of MECO-TECO SSP applications is on January 15, 2020. The Sandwich Program will start in June 2020. For more information, interested applicants may visit dost.gov.ph.



For ASTHRDP and ERDT scholars, applications must be duly endorsed by the respective ASTHRDP/ERDT Project Leader. – Rappler.com