The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 19,191 out of 43,512 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Criminology in the cities of Manila, Antique, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Cotabato, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Occidental Mindoro, Pagadian, Palawan, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last November 2019. The results of examination with respect to eight (8) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Criminology who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, Chairman; Hon. George O. Fernandez and Hon. Ruben A.

Sta. Teresa, Members.

The results were released in twenty-two (22) working days from the last day of examination.

From January 16 to 31 and February 3 to 12, 2020, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

New passers are reminded of Section 19, Article III of R.A. 11131, states, to wit: “All successful candidates of the licensure examination shall take their oath of profession in person before the Board or any of its members, and with the APO in a mass oath-taking ceremony, held for such purpose. Any person authorized by law may administer oath to any successful examinees only upon membership of the APO prior to entering the practice of the profession”.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Below is the full list of passers:

Crim1119 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

– Rappler.com