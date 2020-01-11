This is a press release from Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities.

Norby Roque Salonga was recognized as one of the top 5 finalists for Engagement Leader of the Year by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU) at the 2020 Asia-Pacific Triple E Awards Ceremony in Kochi, India on Friday, January 10.

Salonga is the only Filipino finalist out of over 300 nominations across 12 categories from 20 participating countries.

The ACEEU Triple E Award (Engagement Leader of the Year) recognizes an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding leadership performance in the development of an institution’s engagement profile, with focus on social and cultural impacts.

ACEEU is a Germany-based accreditation council comprised of world-leading experts in the fields of entrepreneurship and engagement.

Salonga was recognized for his contributions in the landscape of Philippine social enterprise. His various engagements include the De La Salle University’s award-winning Lasallian Social Enterprise for Economic Development (LSEED) Program which he developed and pioneered in 2015 as a strategy to help calibrate the university’s social engagement program.

He also took part in the localization efforts of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through #WeCAN and SDG Conferences.

He also chairs The WHY, a non profit organization that implements programs in areas of education, economic development, good governance, and environmental sustainability.

Salonga is a recipient of various awards including the prestigious Gat Apolinario Mabini awards together with the late Gina Lopez, former chief justice Reynato Puno, critically-acclaimed Brillante Mendoza, GMA 7’s Howie Severino and Kara David, among others.

In 2010, he was named as one of the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines- NCR by the Commission on Higher Education and RFM Foundation.

Recently, he has been chosen as a professional fellow of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) by the American Councils on International Education and the U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. – Rappler.com