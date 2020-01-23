This is a press release from UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2020.

This year’s University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Arts and Culture Festival takes place from February to April, with the theme "Makita Kang Sakdal Laya." The Festival commemorates the 50th year of the First Quarter Storm by shining the spotlight on the importance and relevance of activism amid corruption and oppression.

The 3-month festival serves to raise awareness on the significance of this pivotal chapter during the turbulent Marcos regime especially on issues concerning human rights. Moreover, with the arts as medium, the activities aim to inspire discourse on the contributions of activism in ensuring a humane Philippine society and to contextualize the lessons learned from the FQS into our present-day realities.

The following are the different project components for this year’s UPD Arts and Culture Festival:

FQS: Konsyertong Bayan sa Ika-Limampung Taon

February 7, 2020 | 6 pm | AS Steps, Palma Hall

Nagbabadyang Unos Art Installation to Commemorate FQS by Toym Imao

February 7-23 | AS Steps, Palma Hall

Himigsikan: Mga Piling Kanta Mula Dekada Sitenta

February 23, 2020 | 5 pm | UP Carillon Plaza

10th Asian Regional Conference of the International Labor and Employment Relations Association (ILERA) “Workers Voice and Representation and Labor Activism in The First Quarter Storm (FQS) of 1970”

February 24-25, 2020 | Bonifacio Hall, UP Institute for Small Scale Industries

Public Forum: Ang Kondisyon ng Manggagawang Pilipino

March 28 | 9 am - 4 pm | Bonifacio Hall, UP Institute for Small Scale Industries

Plaridel Playdates:

April 25 | 7 pm

April 26 & 27 | pm and 7 pm

Venue: TBA

For more information, contact the UP Diliman Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts (OICA) at 981-8500 local 2659 or 2660, or like the official Facebook page of UPD OICA. – Rappler.com