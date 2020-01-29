This is a press release from the University of the Philippines Industrial Engineering Club

In the hopes of creating a more inclusive future for the Filipino community, the University of the Philippines Industrial Engineering Club (UP IE Club) will hold its Ergonomics Convention (ErgoCon) on Saturday, February 1, at UP Diliman, School of Statistics.

On its fourth year, ErgoCon 2020 will have a series of lectures and an interactive workshop by renowned experts in the fields of safety management, architecture and sustainable design, assistive technology, and inclusive design.

The conference aims to encourage high school and college students to dream big and envision new possibilities through ergonomics.

It will also have its first-ever ergonomics research competition, where participants brainstorm feasible solutions that aim to provide a more inclusive community for persons with disabilities, and ultimately improve their quality of life.

Learn more about ErgoCon 2020: Envisioning Possibilities by visiting the official ErgoCon Facebook page. Interested participants may sign up for the convention here. – Rappler.com

ErgoCon 2020 presented by the UP Industrial Engineering Club and Jose Aliling Construction Manager, Incorporated would like to thank MovePH, UP Society of Industrial Designers, B’lue, Jack ‘n Jill Magic, Jack ‘n Jill Chippy, PICE-ACIP-UPDSC, SparkUp, WheninManila.com, Inquirer, and InqPOP.