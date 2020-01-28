MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas on Tuesday, January 28, released the results of the UST Entrance Test (USTET) for academic year 2020-2021.

Senior high school and college applicants can view online their results for the program and strand they qualified for.

The university’s office for admissions also posted general instructions and reminders for successful applicants, as well as those on the waiting list.

To check out the results online, enter your applicant number and surname on the USTET website. – Rappler.com