The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,242 out of 2,229 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Zamboanga last January 24 and January 26, 2020.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination. From February 17 to February 21, 2020, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

The top performing schools in the January 2020 Architect Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the January 2020 Architect Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Arch0120 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER. – Rappler.com