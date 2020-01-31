This is a press release from The Philippine Band of Mercy.

The Philippine Band of Mercy (PBM) will inaugurate its 4-story Medical Building in East Avenue, Quezon City, on Thursday, February 20, in line with its vision to become the lead provider of comprehensive medical services for children born with craniofacial and other physical impairments.

Events lined up for the occasion include a late afternoon mass, ribbon cuttings, and dinner for all invited guests, members of the Board of Trustees, and the staff and management of the foundation. Topping the guest list are Senator Win Gatchalian and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

PBM’s new medical building is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, which include 5operating rooms, recovery rooms, sterilizing rooms, a doctors’ lounge, a nurse station, an events hall, and meeting rooms. It is replete with a well-designed sewage treatment plant and standby generator.

The new structure has been designed to accommodate the expansion of PBM’s ambulatory surgical programs for cleft lip and palate, clubfoot, hernia, and other congenital problems.

“Our dream is really for this building to be of service to many, many Filipinos, especially the poor,” says Bob Mirani, current chair and president of the PBM Board. “PBM has quietly aided thousands of children in the last 82 years. We want to remain relevant and useful in the next 82 and beyond.”

PBM’s current flagship programs are surgeries for cleft lip and palate, and clubfoot. Every year, 4,000 Filipinos are born with cleft lips and palates, and 3,000 with clubfoot. In 2019, PBM served 2,000 children with cleft lifts and palates and 650 children with clubfoot.

At the inaugural, the Board will give special recognition to PBM’s outstanding partners for the last several years, which include Smile Train, Mabuhay Shriners, the Gatchalian family, the City Government of Valenzuela, and the Provincial Government of Bulacan. Two outstanding partner doctors would also be honored.

PBM was founded in 1937 by American war veteran Irving “Daddy” S. Hart, who discovered during his stay in the Philippines that there were many young children who needed medical-surgical intervention because of their congenital impairments.

Three former Philippine presidents and their spouses took an active part in PBM’s activities in the earlier years: Ramon Magsaysay, Carlos Garcia, and Ferdinand Marcos. The present meeting room at the medical building houses some of the accolades PBM received through the years, including one from President Marcos recognizing PBM’s active role in the celebration of the International Year of the Child in 1979. – Rappler.com