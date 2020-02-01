This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) extends its scholarship program to the Southeast Asian community through the “DOST Scholarship Offerings for ASEAN Researchers at Cambodia – Lao PDR – Myanmar (CLM).”

Under the program, graduate students from the 3 ASEAN member states may pursue their masters and doctorate degrees in various fields of science and engineering at partner universities: De La Salle University, University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, UP Los Baños and UP Manila.

Current CLM scholars were welcomed by DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña in a get-together held on January 22 at the DOST-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) office in Taguig City. This was the second time DOST and partner university officials met with CLM scholarship recipients, where students thanked the DOST and the government and talked about their experiences as scholars in the country.

De la Peña emphasized the importance of friendship in the ASEAN and reminded scholars that they have a mission to fulfill.

“We are very happy that we continue to make an impact in the ASEAN region by having this international scholarship program. This program is actually a pioneering one, maybe not just for the DOST, but for the Philippine government as well. We are happy to assist our ASEAN counterparts and exemplify what the mantra “ASEAN helping ASEAN” truly means,” the DOST chief said.

Also present in the event were DOST Undersecretary for Scientific and Technical Services Dr Renato Solidum Jr, Assistant Secretary for International Cooperation Dr Leah Buendia, Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD) Executive Director Dr Reynaldo Ebora, Science Education Institute (SEI) Director Dr Josette Biyo, SEI Deputy Director Albert Mariño, and representatives of the delivering universities.

For Solidum, science, technology, and innovation are the 3 most important pillars that can drive our countries to achieve global competitiveness and sustainable growth.

“To strengthen our efforts, we need all the help we can get from our people and our partners from the international scientific community,” he said.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, SEI acts as an implementing agency and visits the three countries to hold applicant screening sessions.

On its first year of implementation, 14 masters students, and 4 doctorate candidates passed. Now on its second year, the number of scholars increased to 25 – 20 of whom are taking their MS, and 5 pursuing their PhD. Eleven scholars are from Cambodia, 11 from Myanmar, and 3 from Laos.

Biyo encouraged scholars to finish the program and to give back to their respective countries. "Be an inspiration to others who wish to pursue graduate studies in the Philippines. Hopefully, we’ll be able to accommodate more CLM scholars in the future," she said.

SEI will visit CLM embassies this March to interview applicants for the next batch of scholars. Interested applicants may email Ms. Susan Esquivel, DOST-SEI Senior SRS, at esquivelsf@gmail.com for more information. – Rappler.com