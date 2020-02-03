This is a press release from Librong LIRA.

Librong LIRA, the publishing arm of the Linangan sa Imahen Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA), will launch Nicolas "Nick" Pichay’s poetry book, Ang Lunes na Mahirap Bunuin (The Intransigence of Mondays), on Tuesday, February 18, 7 pm to 9 pm, at the Conspiracy Bar in Quezon City.

Ang Lunes was originally published by Publikasyong SIPAT in 1993 with English translations by Rose King-Dominguez, Gerardo Z. Torres, and Romulo P. Baquiran, Jr. The republication includes the 1993 introduction by National Artist Virgilio S. Almario and a new introduction by Lourd de Veyra.

Pichay is a playwright, poet, and screenwriter. He received various literary awards such as the Carlos Palanca Literary Prize (2007 Hall of Fame), NCCA Literary Awards, CCP Literary Awards, Asian Cultural Council, and Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas of UMPIL (2016). He graduated with a BA Political Science and a Bachelor of Laws at the University of the Philippines Diliman. He currently works as Director of Legislative Research Service of the Senate of the Philippines.

Pichay’s book will be the sixth poetry book published by Librong LIRA after the poetry books of Enrique Villasis, Charles Tuvilla, Edgar Samar, and Romulo Baquiran Jr., and the all-women poetry anthology Lila (co-published with Balangay) edited by Roma Estrada, Louise Lopez, and Bebang Siy.

LIRA is a nationally recognized, volunteer-run, educational non-government organization that seeks to promote literature, the Filipino language, and patriotism. LIRA is the oldest organization of poets in Filipino and one of the country’s premier literary groups.

For book orders or other inquiries, you may contact Librong LIRA through its Facebook page. – Rappler.com