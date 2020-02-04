This is a press release from Afni, Inc.

US-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company Afni, Incorporated announced the appointment of Khalid Khursheed as vice president of its Philippines operations.

In his new role, Khursheed assumes full responsibility for the operational oversight and performance of Afni programs in the Philippines. He will play an instrumental leadership role in defining and executing new solutions and services for Afni clients. He will also help drive Afni’s expansion efforts, which include the opening of a third site later in 2020.

Khursheed has been instrumental to Afni’s growth and success in the Philippines since he joined the company as it began operations in Southeast Asia in 2012. Since that time, he has taken on increased responsibility to establish, grow, and evolve company operations in Quezon City. Most recently, he was the executive director of Afni's Philippines operations.

“By any measure, Khalid is a proven and innovative leader for Afni,” said Kathy Poley, senior vice president for global operations. “His ability to drive outstanding experiences for our partners and their customers consistently produces tremendous results. He is an essential member of our leadership team as we continue to strengthen and expand operations in the Philippines.”

Khursheed, for his part, said: “We have experienced significant growth in the PhilippinesOur future is promising, and one that I am very excited about. This is a great honor for me, and I very much look forward to leading our people, which I am very passionate about, and our strategic growth plans.”

Before joining Afni, Khursheed held leadership positions in operations, quality, and recruitment for IBEX Global in multiple locations. Outside of work, he spends time with his family first and foremost, serves as a cricket coach, and as committee chair of the Boy Scouts of America.

Afni is global BPO company representing the world’s best brands in insurance, telecommunications, satellite and cable, financial services, technology, and healthcare. From engagement centers in several US and Philippines locations, Afni supports its client’s customers in a variety of channels. Afni has been a strong partner in communities where its employees work and live since 1936. – Rappler.com