The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 729 out of 1,195 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination and 159 out of 216 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in the cities of Manila and Cebu this February 2020.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Pollyana G. Escano, Chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examinations. From February 24 to February 27, 2020, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

The top performing school in the February 2020 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the February 2020 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the February 2020 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the February 2020 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Ptot0220 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER. – Rappler.com