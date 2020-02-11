This is a press release from University of the Philippines Junior Marketing Association

UP Fair is more than just a concert. It's also a platform to amplify advocacies. Celebrating love in all forms, this year's UP Fair Friday: Cosmos puts gender empancipation and empowerment at the heart of its activities on Valentine's Day.

Cosmos started its #FightForEquality in 2018, recognizing barriers that hinder certain sectors from enjoying freedom. Seeing the threats that affect the dignity and safety of women and LGBTQ+ sectors, Cosmos hopes to push for a culture that welcomes all, regardless of gender and sexual orientation, through the power of music. (READ: #2030NOW: Advocates rethink gender and development in the Philippines)

Whether you’re going with a special someone, hanging out with friends, or allocating the 24 hours to self-love, Cosmos is the perfect event for you to celebrate the day of love.

Here are 5 reasons you should go to UP Fair Friday on Valentine's Day:

1. We celebrate all types of love here

In our universe, love is a force for everyone to feel, share, and nurture. Cosmos has always been and will remain to be a safe space for our fairgoers to do just that while enjoying the music, food, and company that we have to offer.

2. Keep your hearts and your tummies full

The best way to anyone’s heart is definitely through their stomach. Luckily, UP Fair has a wide variety of food and beverage stalls to choose from. From merienda to dinner and everything in between, we've got you covered!



3. Never a dull moment with us

If your body is starting to ache from standing under the afternoon sun, the fair rides and game booths are there to get your adrenaline pumping.

Want something more romantic? The Flying Fiesta and Ferris Wheel are prime sweet spots, perfect for making memories that’ll make your heart beat all throughout the night. You’ll never run out of fun things to do and try.

4. The Cosmos lineup never disappoints

No Cosmos experience would be complete without our star-studded and beloved performer lineup! See some familiar faces like Lola Amour, Itchyworms, and Hale sing your favorite love songs on stage. We also welcome some additions to the cosmic roster like She’s Only Sixteen, Moonstar88, The Quirks, and many more.

If there’s one thing that brings people together, it’s great music. Sing along, dance your hearts out, and witness the pure talent we have lined up for you!

5. No one does it better than the UP Community

There’s nothing quite like celebrating with the UP community. Whether you’re a student, faculty, staff, or even a non-UP fairgoer, it’s almost impossible to feel alone in Cosmos.

Shoot your shot, make some calls, and gather your friends because we’re about to take off. We’d love to have you aboard as it's about time we #GetCosmic.

Gates open at 4pm and the walk-in ticket booth opens at 8am. Tickets are sold at P120 for UP Diliman students, faculty, and staff, and P250 for non-UP attendees.

For updates and announcements, follow the official Cosmos social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. – Rappler.com

MovePH is one of the partners of University of the Philippines Junior Marketing Association for this year's UP Fair Friday: Cosmos. If your student organization or publication is interested in working together with MovePH, send an email to move.ph@rappler.com!