This is a press release from the Commission on Higher Education.

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Cinderella Filipina S. Benitez-Jaro as Executive Director of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

As Executive Director, she will serve as head of the Commission Secretariat and will oversee the overall implementation and operations of the CHED Central and Regional Offices. She will also monitor all central and regional offices of CHED, making sure that all units are pursuing a common road map, consistent with the Commission’s reform agenda and strategic plan.

Jaro finished her Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration at the University of the Philippines and finished her Bachelor of Laws at New Era University.

Prior to her appointment as Executive Director, she served as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of CHED's Office of the Executive Director since July 2018, concurrent with her position as Director of the Legal and Legislative Service since May 2017.

Jaro had represented CHED in the Cabinet Assistance System, the Dangerous Drugs Board, and the National Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear Team, among others. Within CHED, she chaired numerous technical working groups that were created to work on planning the implementation of policy directions given by the Commission en banc and the Philippine government as a whole.

As CHED OIC-Executive Director, she was the Philippine representative to the Universiade Napoli and to the Intergovernmental Meeting of Experts on the Global Convention on the Recognition of Higher Education Qualifications. – Rappler.com