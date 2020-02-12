MANILA, Philippines – The Deparment of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has recognized a Rappler report on the opportunities for fulltime work for out-of-school youth and undergraduates in the Bicol region during the agency's 86th anniversary celebration in December 2019.

"Out-of-school youth, undergrads shift to becoming full-time workers" by Legazpi City-based Rappler journalist Mavic Conde received the Platinum Award, the highest recognition, of the 2019 DOLE Media Awards. The prize came with a trophy and P30,000 cash.

Published on February 6, 2019, the story tells of how 80 beneficiaries who didn't finish schooling were still able to land full-time jobs through the DOLE's Jobstart program. The program seeks to shorten the school-to-work transition of at-risk youth by providing holistic employability enhancement intervention.

The story was nominated by the DOLE Region V office under Director Joel Gonzales. The department's Jobstart program in Bicol was first implemented in Legazpi City. – Rappler.com

You can read other stories by Mavic Conde here.