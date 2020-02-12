This is a press release from University of the Philippines Medical Students for Social Responsibility.

To address the need for inclusivity, University of the Philippines Medical Students for Social Responsibility (UP MSSR) will hold its annual human library, a speaker-interaction event, on Saturday, February 15, from 8 am to 12 pm at Paz Mendoza Hall, UP Manila.

Participants can ask and discuss issues directly with resource persons in small group interactions. They also get to meet people from various walks of life as it's an avenue for collaboration and innovation.

With the Philippines topping in social media use worldwide for the 4th straight year, the human library is an effort to create meaningful conversations offline. (READ: UPLB encourages students to converse offline through human library)

The human library hopes to provide people a platform where they can explore and understand diverse issues in the modern setting.

Don’t know what to expect? Stories in UP MSSR's human library show the different experiences in solving past and present challenges within the country such as gender, LGBTQ+, and indigenous peoples.

Here are ways how you can make your human library experience worthwhile:

1. Engage

Talk directly with faces you seldomly encounter. Discuss issues of gender with a transgender woman or ask someone what it’s like to be a psychologist for victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs).



2. Experience

Listen to the speakers as they recount their own personal trials. How does it feel to be a mother of a child with a rare disease? What was it like being a comfort woman during World War 2?

3. Be aware

Grow your understanding of other people and broaden your perspective on social issues. Gain awareness about issues in society – from gender to indigenous people struggles – and become a book with stories to share to the world.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration starts at 8 am.

For further announcements and inquiries, you may follow our official social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter. – Rappler.com

MovePH is one of the partners of University of the Philippines Medical Students for Social Responsibility for this year's human library. If your student organization or publication is interested in working together with MovePH, send an email to move.ph@rappler.com!