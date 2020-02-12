The following is a press release from the Department of Education.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued the Sub-Allotment Release Orders (Sub-AROs) and corresponding cash allocations to DepEd regional offices at a uniform amount not exceeding P10,000, for the full payment of the 2019 service recognition incentive (SRI).

This is in response to Administrative Order No. 19 of the Office of the President, "Authorizing the Grant of Service Recognition Incentive to Government Employees for Fiscal Year 2019."

In a memorandum dated February 7, Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla said that DepEd regional offices should coordinate with their DBM counterparts for the issuance of Notices of Cash Allocation to cover the cash requirements of the Sub-AROs, subject to the submission of the Special Budget Request supported by a Monthly Disbursement Program.

Sevilla added that he DepEd-ROs concerned will carry out the disbursements of the cash allocations and prepare the payroll through the Regional Payroll Servicing Unit. Also, regional offices are not prevented from adopting other schemes and procedures of facilitating the payment, subject to the usual existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules and regulations.

She also noted that before the end of CY 2019, the P7,000 portion of the 2019 SRI had already been paid to all eligible teaching and non-teaching personnel of the department.

For the remaining P3,000, the DepEd had already downloaded the funding requirements of the regional offices last Friday, February 7, to the respective regions through the issuance of Sub-AROs. The regions shall submit a request to their DBM counterparts for the release of cash allocations corresponding to the allotment they received as indicated in the Sub-AROs. – Rappler.com