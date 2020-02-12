The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 552 out of 1,324 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in Manila, Baguio, and Iloilo this February 2020.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Valentino M. Mangila, Chairman; Engr. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Arch. Prospero A. Abellano, Members.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the February 2020 Master Plumber Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the two (2) highest places in the February 2020 Master Plumber Licensure Examination are:

Below is the full list of passers:

Mplm0220 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From February 28 to March 2, 2020, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER. – Rappler.com