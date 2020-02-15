The following is a press release from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Entries are now being accepted for the Short Feature category of the 2020 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival. The deadline for submission is 6 pm on Friday, February 28.

Open to all Filipino filmmakers, the Film, Broadcast and New Media Division accepts online or offline submission. For online submission, fill out the online entry form, and upload your film with the filmmaker’s profile.

For offline submission, the submission requirements include:

Duly completed application form

Brief résumé/bio-data with two recent 2x2 photos of the filmmaker(s)

Synopsis in English

The final work in MP4 format, with violator, saved in on DVD (1 copy) or USB

The final work should be properly labeled with the title, production company address (if any), contact numbers, production date, and director’s name. Its running time should not exceed 20 minutes, inclusive of the credit titles.

All entries must be submitted in a long brown envelope, properly labeled with the proponent’s name, title and contact details.

Interested participants must submit the requirements to the Film, Broadcast and New Media Division, located at the 4/F Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

The 10 best short features will be announced on May 12, 2020, and will be screened at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, slated on August 7 to 16, 2020. – Rappler.com