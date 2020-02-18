This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology.

Science filmmaking competition Indie-Siyensya is extending the deadline for submission of film entries to 25 February 2020.

The contest, organized by the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI), is open to all Filipinos who may join as individuals or in groups.

There are two categories: the “Youth Category” for high school, tertiary school and out-of-school youth aged 13-20, and the “Open category” for college students, teachers, and S&T professionals.

Entries must be short documentaries which should have a running time of under ten (10) minutes. The films must be relevant to the theme “Communities Beyond the Naked Eye” and should focus on the life and impact of insects, microorganisms, and other tiny living and non-living things.

Indie-Siyensya continues to promote science culture to the youth and the general public using film as a medium. According to DOST-SEI Director Dr. Josette Biyo, it is the agency’s response to the growing demand for excellent science communicators in the country.

“This competition aims to use filmmaking in communicating to the public scientific concepts as well as in highlighting the critical role of S&T in national development to the public and to entice the youth to become part of the growing S&T workforce of the country,” Dr. Biyo said.

Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: Scientific Content, Execution of Idea and Film Techniques. Winners for each category will receive trophies and cash prizes worth 100,000 pesos for the Best Film, 50,000 pesos for the second prize, and 30,000 pesos for the third prize.

One entry will also win the Viewers’ Choice award, which will be given to the entry with the highest number of votes during the film screening period at various DOST events, amounting to 20,000 pesos.

For contest mechanics and other information, interested participants may visit www.sei.dost.gov.ph or Indie-Siyensya Facebook page. – Rappler.com