The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,334 out of 3,469 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination and 48 out of 80 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Lucena this February 2020.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, Chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examinations. From March 9 to March 13, 2020, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

The top performing schools in the February 2020 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the February 2020 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the five (5) highest places in the February 2020 Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of successful examinees:

ME0220 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later. – Rappler.com