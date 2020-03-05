This is a press release from DILG-CAR

With the aim to realize peace and development in the country, the National Barangay Operations Office (NBOO) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will conduct an on-the-spot poster making contest coincide with the National Summit on the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP), a government platform that targets to end insurgency.

Before the summit on April 3, the DILG-CAR will be conducting an on-the-spot poster making contest on March 23 at the regional office in Baguio City to screen and qualify winner who will be representing the Cordillera region at the national level.

Each participant shall illustrate, interpret, and emphasize the theme “nagkakaisang adhikain para sa makabuluhan at progresibong kapayapaan” or in English “unified goals toward significant and sustainable peace and development”.

DILG-CAR assistant regional director Araceli San Jose challenges artists in the region to join, given that Baguio City is also recognized as a Creative City. “This contest has the specific objective to foster creativity through visual arts to spark messages of peace, unity, and development,” said ARD San Jose.

Regional winners will receive certificates and cash prizes – P10k for the first prize, P6k for the second prize, and P4k for the third prize. The first placer will represent the region at the national level and has the chance to win P50k, P30k, and P20k for first, second, and third prizes respectively.

The contest is open to all individual civilians except for officials and employees of the DILG, member agencies of Task Force Balik Loob, local government units, as well as ECLIP committee members.

Moreover, only the first 100 registrants will be accommodated. Deadline of online registration is on March 15. Official and final list of successfully registered participants will be uploaded on the official FB page of DILG-CAR.

The DILG-CAR will be providing basic artwork materials but participants may also bring their own. The posters will be judged using these criteria – 40 points for relevance to the theme, 30 for originality, 20 for creativity, and 10 points for presentation.

Each artwork shall include a description not exceeding 100 word counts to provide judges and spectators a clear view of the message and significance of the output. For more information about the contest mechanics and registration procedure, visit the DILG Cordillera Facebook page, and website at www.dilgcar.com.

Likewise, the DILG says that the ECLIP National Summit is a way of recognizing the program’s success through presentations of progress reports, and story-telling from selected former rebels. – Rappler.com