MANILA, Philippines – Several malls in the Philippines have put in place measures to protect the public, after health officials confirmed a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus, in the country.

In a public service advisory on Tuesday, March 10, SM Supermalls assured its customers, tenants, and employees that it prioritizes their safety. (READ: Traveling soon? Here's how you can protect yourself from coronavirus)

SM Supermalls is observing the following measures against the spread of COVID-19:

Temperature checks at all mall entrances. Those with temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius are not allowed in the mall and are advised to seek medical help. Sanitary alcohol dispensers are installed in all entrances. All common areas with heavy customer contact are disinfected regularly before, during, and after mall hours. Toilets are sanitized every 30 minutes. All security guards and mall personnel are required to wear face masks.

Following precautionary measures prescribed by the Department of Health, Ayala Malls is conducting hourly disinfection and sanitation on all their high-touch surfaces and restrooms. Temperature checks are also being done at mall entrances.

Robinsons Malls, meanwhile, has assigned sanitation teams to keep clean all public points such as mall entrances, escalators, elevators, railings, toilets, mall directories, and door handles. Like the other malls, There are also temperature checks at all mall entrances.

As advised by the DOH, those who develop any symptoms – including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing – should contact local health care providers as soon as possible. – Rappler.com