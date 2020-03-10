This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission

In compliance to Proclamation No. 922 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte declaring a State of Public Health Emergency throughout the Philippines and calling for the implementation of urgent, critical measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) suspends the conduct of the March 15 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) nationwide until further notice.



The CS exams were supposed to be held in 66 testing locations nationwide, with an estimated total of 293,845 individuals nationwide registered to take the test. Of the figure, an estimated 253,419 will take the Professional Level exam, while an estimated 40,426 will attempt to hurdle the Subprofessional Level.

Thus, it is necessary to suspend the exams as a preemptive health measure to mitigate the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and to support the national and local government units in undertaking appropriate response and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the COVID-19 threat.

For more details and for clarification, examinees are advised to directly call their CSC regional offices (complete directory is available on our website), the Contact Center ng Bayan 165-65, or the CSC's Public Assistance Center at (02) 8951-2575 or 8951-2576. – Rappler.com