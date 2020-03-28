This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute.

The Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) is opening applications for its 2020 Junior Level Science Scholarship (JLSS) Program.

The JLSS is intended for incoming regular third year college students in academic year 2020-2021 who are enrolled in priority science and technology courses as listed in the DOST-SEI website. The program seeks to fast-track the production of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals in the country.

The JLSS has 3 component programs:

RA 7687 program, which provides for talented students who are under a certain socioeconomic status

Merit program, which gives chance to students with high aptitude in STEM

RA 10612, which aims to accelerate the production of STEM teachers in secondary schools

Graduates of the JLSS-RA 7687 and JLSS merit programs are required to render service obligation by working in their chosen fields in the country after graduation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) will give graduates of JLSS-RA 10612 priority for job placements as a Special Science Teacher I in high schools across the country. They will also be allowed to teach STEM subjects even without Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) eligibility, but they must pass the LET within 5 years from date of hiring if they opt to continue their employment with DepEd.

DOST-SEI Director Josette Biyo, a former science teacher herself, hopes that the JLSS will not only provide scholarships for qualified students but also inspire them to pursue careers in STEM.

“In this incredibly challenging time, we need a continuous supply of scientists and engineers who can use scientific knowledge to address basic human needs. We hope JLSS would also help in producing more brilliant and dedicated teachers, ensure that our students get quality science and mathematics education, and even encourage these teachers to become innovators themselves,” Biyo said.

Among the scholarship privileges are:

A monthly stipend of P7,000

A tuition fee subsidy up to P40,000 per academic year for those enrolled in private higher education institutions

P10,000 book allowance per academic year

P1,000 graduation allowance

One economy-class roundtrip fare per year for those studying outside of their home province

P10,000 thesis allowance

Group accident insurance



Interested and qualified students may apply and upload requirements via DOST-SEI’s e-application portal.



The deadline for applications is on April 30, 2020, with nationwide examination set on June 7, 2020. Further details and announcements are posted on DOST-SEI website and Facebook page. – Rappler.com