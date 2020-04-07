This is a press release from WHO Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines is looking for three (3) individuals to provide communications support for the COVID-19 response, one each for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. This is short-term, remote work.

Those interested may view the terms of reference and submission requirements on its Careers page. Deadline of applications is on April 11, 2020.

– Rappler.com