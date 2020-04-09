MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Monday, April 6, in a press briefing that the public can reach the department for any concerns through its hotline 8-951-2803.

The DSWD can also be reached through the mobile hotline 0918-912-2813.

The following are defunct DSWD hotlines:

0917-890-2327

0917-890-3456

0917-890-2327

Aside from the hotline numbers, individuals may also send feedback and concerns through email at inquiry@dswd.gov.ph.

Another option is to reach the agency through the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau's (DRMB) e-Reklamo website, or through email at ereklamo@dswd.gov.ph. – Rappler.com