De La Salle Philippines launches 'kada-uno' campaign for coronavirus response
(This is a press release from the De La Salle Philippines network)
The De La Salle Philippines (DLSP), a network of 16 educational communities, responded to the coronavirus situation by launching the "kada-uno" initiative.
"Kada-uno" means "each one" or "bawat isa" in Filipino. The initiative integrates the efforts of Lasallians and partner institutions in the country and abroad in their shared efforts to aid the most vulnerable in this time of pandemic.
- 6 safe shelters for health care workers
- 7 safe shelters for the homeless (The De La Salle Brothers of the Philippines in partnership with the Archdiocese of Manila, Society of Jesus and the Society of the Divine Word)
- One safe shelter for quarantined oversees Filipino workers (OFWs)
- Production of face shields
- Supplying medical tools and equipment to different hospitals nationwide
- Fundraising for the above mentioned programs
- For online donations, please deposit to the following and email deposit slip to advancement@delasalle.ph:
Account Name: DE LA SALLE BROTHERS, INC.
-
Bank Name:
Rizal Commercial Bank Corporation
Peso Savings Account Number:
7590-569081
US$ Dollar Savings Account Number:
8-296-00115-6
Swift Code :RCBCPHMM
Bank Name:
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
Peso Savings Account:
3103-3749-86
US$ Dollar Savings Account:
3104-0289-09
Swift Code: BOPIPHMM
Bank Name:
Security Bank Corporation
Peso Savings Account:
0000014366500
Branch: Greenhills
Bank Name:
Security Bank Corporation
US$ Dollar Savings Account Number:
0000011740719
SwiftCode. : SETCPHMM
Branch: Kalookan