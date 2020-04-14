(This is a press release from the De La Salle Philippines network)

The De La Salle Philippines (DLSP), a network of 16 educational communities, responded to the coronavirus situation by launching the "kada-uno" initiative.

"Kada-uno" means "each one" or "bawat isa" in Filipino. The initiative integrates the efforts of Lasallians and partner institutions in the country and abroad in their shared efforts to aid the most vulnerable in this time of pandemic.