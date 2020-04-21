The following is a press release from the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

PHLPost has been vital not just in transporting letters and parcels but in assisting local governments in the delivery of relief and emergency services to health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Post office employees are front line workers too, responding to any emergency situation where it is needed most,” Postmaster General Joel Otarra said.

“Our postmen, drivers, couriers, and network of post office vehicles are now being tapped to provide assistance to local government units in the delivery of supplies of frontline workers,” he added.

To prevent exposure to the virus, the safety of its employees and customers is PHLPost's highest priority. Measures have been implemented to help them cope with the impact of the pandemic like wearing face coverings, physical distancing, and hygienic practices.

PHLPost is also committed to fulfilling its universal mandate of continuous delivery of important mail from various government and private sectors who are important clients of the agency.

However, PHLPost will limit its door-to-door delivery, prioritizing "vital communications and parcels containing medicines, items containing goods/perishable items, items from SSS, GSIS, and other public and private institutions containing pensions, checks/loans, Express Mail items, and leftover mails (vital communications/checks) prior to the implementation of the community lockdown."

Post offices are also coordinating with barangay officials for mail delivery, in accordance with local community quarantine protocols. – Rappler.com