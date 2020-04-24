This is a press release from CHED

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) commends the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), particularly its Chairman Teofilo Pilando Jr., for its prompt and decisive action in rescheduling all licensure examinations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Public and private higher education institutions (HEIs), students, and parents have been worried about the schedule of licensure examinations and have sought the assistance of the Commission to push for the cancellation or rescheduling of these exams,” said CHED Chairman J. Prospero E. De Vera III.

The PRC already postponed seventeen (17) licensure exams from March-June and cancelled all examinations during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) which will be scheduled later this year including the following:

According to De Vera, licensure examinations that are held two times per year are not really problematic because students can take the second exam this year. The influx of students taking the second scheduled examination is manageable because the graduating batch this year belongs to the reduced number of the K to 12 transition batch.

Licensure exams that are postponed and scheduled only once a year like the Environmental Planners Licensure Examination (June 11-12, 2020) and the Licensure Examination for Interior Designers (June 23-25, 2020) will be rescheduled in the second half of the year.

"PRC will be closely working with CHED to ease disruptions caused by the pandemic,” Pilando said.

“The actions of PRC is a reflection of the whole-of-nation approach where government agencies work together to promptly address problems on the ground. CHED is willing to work with PRC to find the most appropriate schedule that will ease the concerns of students and their parents,” De Vera added. – Rappler.com