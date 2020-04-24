This is a press release from UNESCO

Every year, UNESCO leads the global celebration of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. It is a date to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

Today, the concerns about independence of journalism have extended to additional issues. These include major Internet companies having become the primary curators of journalistic and cultural content, and some of them operating business models that have promoted disinformation and hate speech at the expense of prominence to journalism.

On top of this, there is an increase in incitement to hostility against targeted news outlets and individual reporters, and intimidation via digital channels where women journalists and artists are especially subjected to attack. journalism and journalists face both old threats as well as new threats such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, longstanding male-gender predominance in media is another factor that affects editorial integrity.

As part of the global celebration, UNESCO Office, Jakarta, is organizing a Design Competition with a theme on “Journalism without Fear or Favour”.

Through this competition, we would like you to show us how you see both male and female journalists and media workers are practicing “Journalism without Fear or Favour” in an increasingly complex media landscape.

You may choose to focus on any of the sub-themes of this year’s World Press Freedom Day 2020 including:

Safety of Women and Men Journalists and Media Workers

Independent and Professional Journalism free from Political and Commercial Influence

Gender Equality in All Aspect of the Media

The detailed concept note about the World Press Freedom Day 2020 can be accessed here.

The overall Winner of design competition as well as up to three “honourable mentions” will be announced on 3 May 2020. The overall Winner of the competition will be remunerated for the winning design by UNESCO Office in Jakarta. The work of the Winner as well as the “honourable mentions” will be featured on UNESCO Office in Jakarta’s website and social media channels.

The designer should make one base design that is adapted into three formats according to the following technical requirement:

One vector poster in A4 dimension in portrait orientation

One vector image in landscape orientation in 1200 x 628 pixels

One vector image in 1024 x 512 pixels (1:1 ratio)

All designs must be in vector format or eps format with fully editable text

All designs must include the words “Journalism without Fear of Favour”, “World Press Freedom Day 2020” as well as the official joint logo of UNESCO and World Press Freedom Day

The design submission should be accompanied by a brief description about the design in English with maximum 100 words.

Eligibility: The contest is open to all interested designers from Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste.

The poster should be submitted by 30 April 2020 to mk.lim@unesco.org with copy to c.fitriana@unesco.org with subject: “Design Competition: WPFD 2020”

Only entries that received by the deadline and meet all technical requirement for will be considered.

For further inquiries, please contact Ms. Cresti Fitriana at c.fitriana@unesco.org

By participating in this competition, you are agreed with the Terms and Conditions, Legal Note and Additional Information. – Rappler.com