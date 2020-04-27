Openuniversity.ph launches free academic portal for stay-at-home students, teachers
This is a press release from Openuniversity.ph.
Openuniversity.ph promotes proactive e-learning to stay-at-home students by providing them free access to scholastic resources such as references and journals for self-study.
The website evolved from a free academic portal to the Philippines’ first full-fledged search engine with its growing database of institutional sources.
Openuniversity.ph is a free-for-all scholarly website dedicated to both the Filipino student and teacher.
The portal includes the following features:
- Open Library
- Access to free downloads of Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education curriculum guides
- Unlimited access to university library portals
- Open Education
- Access to free references and online scholastic resources
- Open Campus
- Access to online campus portals
- Open Study
- Access to free academic journals and online research resources
- Open Forum
– Rappler.com