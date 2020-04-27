This is a press release from Openuniversity.ph.

Openuniversity.ph promotes proactive e-learning to stay-at-home students by providing them free access to scholastic resources such as references and journals for self-study.

The website evolved from a free academic portal to the Philippines’ first full-fledged search engine with its growing database of institutional sources.

Openuniversity.ph is a free-for-all scholarly website dedicated to both the Filipino student and teacher.

The portal includes the following features:

Open Library

Access to free downloads of Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education curriculum guides



Unlimited access to university library portals

Open Education

Access to free references and online scholastic resources

Open Campus

Access to online campus portals

Open Study

Access to free academic journals and online research resources

Open Forum

– Rappler.com