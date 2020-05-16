This is a press release from the Australian Embassy in the Philippines.

The Australian Embassy in the Philippines announced that submission of applications for the 2021 intake of Australia Awards Scholarships has been extended until June 30, 2020.

Australia Awards is the Australian Government’s prestigious postgraduate scholarship program.

The extension to the application deadline has been made in response to the impact of COVID-19 across globe.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven J. Robinson AO encouraged current and future Filipino leaders from the public service, private sector, and civil society to apply.

“Australia Awards Scholarships provide Filipino leaders with the opportunity to gain an internationally recognised qualification and have a life-changing experience in Australia. You’ll advance your knowledge, leadership and technical skills and come back to spearhead development in the Philippines," he said,

The prestigious scholarships aim to enhance leadership and strengthen the links between Australia and the Philippines.

One of the key features of the scholarship is the Re‑Entry Action Plan (REAP), ensuring scholars bring their experiences and learning from Australia to contribute to positive change and development in the Philippines.

The Australia Awards Scholarships are part of the development cooperation program between Australia and the Philippines.

Key areas of study include trade and economics, infrastructure and smart cities, digital economy and cyber security, peace and development, education, governance and public policy, natural resource management, humanitarian and disaster risk management, and foreign relations.

The scholarship provides an opportunity to study at any Australian university, 6 of which are ranked in the top 100 universities in the world. The full scholarship also includes travel and cost of living allowance, tuition and other fees such as health coverage and supplementary tutorial assistance.

Persons with a disability have access to additional support under the program. The application process is open and competitive, providing equal opportunity to all eligible Filipinos.

Interested applicants may submit their applications online through the website here. – Rappler.com